Foods That Can Harm Baby In The Womb You Should Avoid Eating

Pregnancy is a life-changing, special and beautiful event, but it can also be stressful, as there are many things to consider and take into account. Pregnant women need to be especially mindful of the foods they consume, as the dietary choices they make can have a huge impact on their developing baby’s health. According to healthline, There are some foods that can harm a baby in the womb, that pregnant women should avoid eating during their pregnancy. To help guide expectant mothers through the correct food choices, this article will discuss the foods that can harm a baby in the womb, as well as outlining the crucial reasons why they should avoid consuming them.

What Foods Can Harm A Baby In The Womb?

1. Alcohol: The primary food to avoid during pregnancy is alcohol, as it can cause a wide range of problems for the coming baby, known as Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD). This can result in mental retardation, as well as a variety of physical birth defects. Consuming alcohol at any time whatsoever during pregnancy can result in irreversible harm for the baby.

2. Fish: Fish can be excellent sources of vitamins and minerals for expectant mothers, but those high in mercury levels should be avoided. These fish include sharks, swordfish, tilefish, king mackerel and marlin. Consuming too much mercury can cause birth defects such as autism, permanent hearing problems, cerebral palsy, cognitive delay, and an increased risk of stillbirth. Pregnant mothers should instead stick to the low-mercury types of fish, such as canned light tuna, salmon, pollock and catfish.

3. Unpasteurized Dairy Products: Unpasteurized dairy products such as soft cheese, feta, Brie, Camembert, blue cheese and queso blanco can contain harmful bacteria like listeria. These bacteria can cause serious health complications, and can prove fatal for newborns. Therefore, pregnant women should steer clear from any unpasteurized dairy products, and instead opt for pasteurized products such as hard cheeses, house-made ice cream, yogurt and cottage cheese.

4. Raw or Undercooked Meat, Poultry and Eggs: Raw and undercooked meat, poultry, eggs and fish are exceptionally dangerous for pregnant women and their babies. Again, these foods can contain listeria and other bacteria that can cause food poisoning and other types of illness. As such, unless meats are thoroughly cooked (to a minimum internal temperature of 165oF for meats and fish, and 160oF for eggs), they should be avoided by pregnant women.

5. Sprouts: Sprouts come with a high-risk of containing bacteria that can be dangerous to both the pregnant woman and her developing baby. As the warm, moist conditions of sprouts make them more likely to have been exposed to such bacteria, pregnant women should opt out of eating these foods because of their potential of causing illness.

6. Caffeine: Caffeine consumption during pregnancy should also be limited, as it may increase the risk of miscarriage or low birth weight in babies. Therefore, pregnant women should keep their caffeine intake to 200 mg per day (the equivalent of one cup of coffee). Also, avoid energy drinks, as these usually contain far more than the recommended amount of caffeine.

7. Refined Sugars: Refined sugars are best avoided during pregnancy, as they can significantly increase the risk of gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy). Therefore, while there is no special need for pregnant women to cut out all sweets, they should check labels and opt for low-sugar foods that don’t contain added white sugar whenever possible.

8. Processed and Deli Meats: Processed and deli meats such as salami, pepperoni, hotdogs and sausage are best avoided during pregnancy. This is because these meats can contain nitrates that when combined with amines (amines can be found in other foods such as aged cheese and beer) can lead to a life-threatening illness called ‘listeriosis’. Therefore, while these meats can be fine once or twice a month, pregnant mothers should avoid frequent consumption.

9. Certain Types of Fish: In addition to the fish containing high levels of mercury, there are some ‘meatier’ types of fish that can increase the risk of preterm labour and low birth weight in babies. These include bass, walleye, gemfish, kingfish, grouper, rockfish and tuna (especially bluefin and yellowfin). Pregnant women should seek out other types of fish that are extremely beneficial for their baby, like salmon, canned light tuna and sardines.

10. Artificial Sweeteners: Although artificial sweeteners are much lower in calories than sugar, it may not make them safe to consume during pregnancy. Aspartame (which is commonly used in many diet drinks and food products) is considered the safer option, but the FDA claims that it is still best to avoid these products during pregnancy.

Eating a healthy and balanced diet during pregnancy is essential for the growth and development of the baby. However, there are some types of food that pregnant mothers should avoid, as they can potentially harm the baby in the womb. While some of these foods (such as alcohol and unpasteurized dairy products) should never be consumed during pregnancy, others should be eaten only in moderation (such as fish, processed meats, and artificial sweeteners). Pregnant women should also be sure to cook their meat thoroughly, and to avoid eating any undercooked or raw eggs, fish, poultry, or meat. Taking all of these factors into account can help to ensure the health and safety of the baby, as well as the mother.

LoudestSilence86 (

)