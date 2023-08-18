One of the greatest happiness of a mother is the growth and development of their young child. In order to achieve this, there are certain things you have to do as a mother.

There are foods that are best to give a growing child because it has a great role to play in the health and development of the child. Well, in this article and inline with a publication on Medicalnewstoday, we are going to discuss 4 foods mothers should give their growing child. They include the following;

1. Beans and other legumes

Beans and other legumes are known for their high level of protein to the body and this protein is what is needed by a young child for his or her growth. Most studies have shown that beans and other legumes could play a very efficient role in promoting the growth and development of a child.

2. Whole grains and millet

Whole grains and millet are complex carbohydrates that have a very important role to play in the health of a young child. Whole grains and millet are known to help a child in developing his or her bones as well as boost their growth hormones

3. Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are very simple foods that can be found in almost every part of the world. Fruits and vegetables are known to be very rich in vitamins which helps in promoting the health of a growing child as well as boost the growth of the child.

4. Meats and diary products

Meats and diary products are another group of food that you should give a child. Meat and diary products are very rich in protein, fats and oils and minerals that could play an impressive role in boosting the health of a growing child.

Kwajaffa (

)