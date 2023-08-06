NEWS

Foods Good For Ulcer Patients

“Webmd” claims that ulcer is one of the most prevalent diseases that can be fatal. An ulcer is a breach in the skin or mucous membrane that does not close and heal, and they can appear anywhere on the body.

But whether or not your ulcer heals depends on the kind of food you eat on a daily basis. Therefore, eating foods like blackberries, broccoli, and those with probiotics is recommended since they may help fight the germs that cause ulcers.

Good Sources of Fibre

According to healthline The natural apple fat contains numerous potent chemicals that can aid in disease prevention. The high fibre content of apples helps to neutralise stomach acid, relieving symptoms like gas and bloating.

Tater Tot

The benefits of potatoes to one’s health are largely unknown. Potatoes, which are high in vitamin A, have been shown to allete stomach ulcer symptoms and may play a role in preventing ulcers, according to research.

Pepper, Red Bell

Pepper does not induce stomach ulcers, contrary to popular perception. Vitamin C, which is abundant in red pepper, has been shown by experts to reduce the risk of ulcer illness.

