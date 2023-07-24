Folic acid rich food pregnant women can consume often

Folic acid is one of the major nutrients experts revealed to be good for pregnant women. It is important for the neural tube development of babies and also decreases the risk of birth defects in some children. However, you should eat foods that are rich in folic acid or take its supplement as a pregnant woman. Here are some foods that are rich in folic acid which you can eat during pregnancy.

According to WebMD, one of the foods you should eat to get folic acid is spinach. You can cook spinach into delicious soup or add to foods. Spinach is rich in folic acid and other nutrients such as fiber, vitamin A and iron.

According to Medicalnewstoday, another food you can take to get folic acid is black eyed peas. You should incorporate it into your diet and feed on it regularly to get folic acid and other nutrients.

It is also revealed by experts that banana is rich in folic acid. Bananas contain fiber, potassium and magnesium which are needed for the supply of nutrients to the body.

