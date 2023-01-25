NEWS

Folarin: Tinubu Is The Kind Of Courageous Leader Nigeria Needs.

Teslim Folarin, the All Progressives Congress candidate for governor in Oyo, has stated that Nigeria needs a bold and courageous leader like Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, in order to succeed sociopolitically in the upcoming election.

He asserted that he rise would liberate the nation from its numerous obstacles.

Folarin made this statement yesterday at a Town Hall meeting that was put on by a private radio station in Ibadan to talk about some important issues .

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Non-academic Staff Union (NASU), and the Federation of Women Lawyers were among the professional organizations featured on the program.

He said in response to questions regarding the difficulties Nigerians face under the APC. We acknowledge that the land faces hardship, but this is a global problem. However, we are certain that Ashiwaju will address this challenge and other issues plaguing Nigeria when he arrives.

