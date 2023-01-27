Folarin Hails Osun Tribunal For Sacking Adeleke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Teslim Folarin, Oyo gubernatorial candidate on the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, welcomed the election petitions court’s decision that the legitimate winner of the 2022 Osun gubernatorial election is Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola. Teslim Foralin, through his media adviser, Comrade Ekini Oranyi, issued a statement describing the verdict as “a triumph of truth and justice.” Senator Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun, was removed from office today, January 27, by a committee chaired by Justice Terce Kume. The majority opinion of his two judges is that he should transfer the return certificate from Adeleke to his Gboyega Oyetola. Adeleke was removed from court for casting too many votes at multiple polling places in the state.

According to the judge, Oyetola won his 314,921 votes and Ademola won his 290,266 votes. This is after overvoting is taken into account. In response to the ruling, Mr. Folarin, a member of parliament for a three-year term, urged all his Osun APC members, supporters, and residents of his Osun state to keep the peace and not to retaliate if provoked. urged. The statement added:” Judgement is the triumph of truth and justice.” As expected, the judiciary has lived up to expectations as a bastion of democracy and the rule of law. “The will of God and the mission of the good people of Osun were ultimately upheld by the Electoral Court.” I congratulate His Excellency Alhaji Boyega Oyetola, the APC family, and the good people of Osun on the verdict.

