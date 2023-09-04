Flood: Lagos Warned Residents Of Lekki-Ajah, Meiran, Ajegunle, Others

The Lagos State Government on Sunday issued a fresh flood alert or warning, prompting some residents of the state, especially Lekki, Ajah and others; to prepare for flooding in the month of September.

Channels Television reported that, This followed the release of an updated 2023 Water Releases Forecast for Flood Control by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Lekan Shodeinde, the affected catchment areas include Alagbole, Meiran, Maidan, Kara, Isheri-Olowora, Agiliti, Owode-Onirin, Owode-Elede, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, Ajegunle, Itowolo, Majidun, Ibeshe, Baiyeku, Maidan and Lekki-Ajah axis.

Shodeinde stated that the safety of residents’ lives and property is the state government’s top priority. She urged residents and property owners in the listed areas to be prepared to leave their homes when the water level rises and flood warning signs appear, just as it is advised for all residents throughout the state.

He noted that, in comparison, the total amount of rainfall recorded from January to August of the years 2021 (713.4mm) and 2022 (848.1mm) is lower than the total rainfall recorded from January to August of the year 2023 (1,128.6mm).

According to the permanent secretary, a total of 968.6 mm of rainfall was recorded for the entire year of 2021, along with 1,140 mm for the entire year of 2022, and 1,128.6 mm for the first eight months of 2023. This means that when the remaining four months of the year are taken into account, a very high intensity of rainfall will be recorded for the entire year.

“When some of the other data from the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority is closely examined for the amount of water spilled, it shows that 1,102 mcm was spilled for the 12 months of 2021, 1,475.6 mcm for the 12 months of 2022, and 1,393,1 mcm has already been spilled by the River Basin Authority in the first eight months of this year, pointing in the direction that more water will be released when factoring in the

According to the Permanent Secretary, one of the contributing elements to the likelihood of the Ogun River’s downstream flow flooding is the rising water levels in all tributaries, including the Oyan Dam.

He emphasized that the same holds true for all the channels and rivers that empty into the lagoon since they could encounter tidal lock and flow back due to the high water levels that prevent discharges and result in flash floods.

In addition to the heavy rains that are typically associated with the months of September and December every year along the Ogun River Basin, Shodeinde continued by saying that the alert is now necessary because of other related predictions and warnings from related agencies like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Metrological Services (NIMET), Nigeria Hydrological Services (NIHSA), and others.

