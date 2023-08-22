Five Teams With The Fewest Premier League Points In 2023 Excluding Relegated And Promoted Sides

Every point counts in the Premier League and each year brings forth its own share of surprises and disappointments. The year 2023 has been no exception, as several established teams have found themselves struggling to secure valuable points.

While the battle for the top spots often grabs headlines, the fight to avoid being at the bottom of the table is equally intense. Let’s take a closer look at the five teams with the fewest points in the Premier League since the beginning of 2023 till now, excluding those newly promoted and relegated.

1. Chelsea.

Chelsea shockingly finds itself in the unenble position of having garnered only 21 points by this stage of the year. This unforeseen dip in form has left many puzzled, as they try to make sense of the underwhelming performances that have plagued the team. Despite boasting a talented squad, Chelsea’s struggles highlight the unpredictable nature of football and the need for consistent performance to remain at the top.

2. Everton.

Another club that has had its fair share of highs and lows is Everton, they mirror Chelsea’s plight with an equal tally of 21 points. Long considered a mid-table contender, Everton’s current struggles have exposed vulnerabilities in their gameplay. Fans who were once accustomed to the team’s steady performances find themselves anxious about their Premier League status. The road to recovery will undoubtedly be a challenging one, requiring a reevaluation of strategies and tactics.

3. Bournemouth.

This team known for its exciting attacking style of play, has accumulated 24 points in the Premier League since the beginning of 2023. While slightly better off than the bottom two teams, Bournemouth’s struggles are still a far cry from their ambitions. The team’s defensive vulnerabilities have been exploited, resulting in a precarious position in the standings. The club will be looking to shore up their defense and find the right balance between attacking flair and defensive stability in the ongoing 2023/24 premier league campaign.

4. Crystal Palace.

They’ve been a mainstay in the Premier League for several seasons but they currently find themselves with 26 points. The team’s struggles to consistently convert chances into goals have been a major factor behind their lackluster performance. Crystal Palace will need to address their offensive shortcomings and tighten up their defense if they hope to secure their top-flight status at the end of the ongoing premier league campaign.

5. Wolves.

Wolves have showcased promise in recent seasons but they round off the list with 28 points. While their point tally may be marginally higher than the teams below them, Wolves’ performances have fallen short of expectations. Injuries to key players and a lack of depth have contributed to their struggles. A strong finish to the season will be crucial for Wolves to regain their momentum and avoid a precarious relegation battle. Photo: LiveScore |Instagram|

As shown in the image above, Chelsea, Everton, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Wolves find themselves in an unexpected position, emphasizing the competitive nature of English football. As the ongoing 2023/24 premier league season progresses, these teams will need to dig deep, regroup, and rediscover the winning formula that has eluded them so far.

