Five Political Parties Adopt Atiku Abubakar For Presidency

Barely a week to the 2023 general election, five out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria have adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, according to the report released yesterday by the PUNCH.

Furthermore, the five political parties include: Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress, (ADC), National Rescue Movement, (MRM) and Action Peoples Party, (APP) and they announced their support for Atiku at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential rally held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Saturday, based on the report.

Moreover, Yusuf Dantalle, APM National Chairman spoke on behalf of the five political parties, as he said they decided to adopt Atiku after relevant deliberations and consultations, adding that “they are proud to identify with this movement that is set to take the country’s democracy to the next level and bring fresh air to Nigerians, remove the hardship of Nigerians”, based on the report.

However, reacting to the development, PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar promised Nigerians that “he would not disappoint them if elected as the president of Nigeria. He further reiterated his commitment to the five policy agenda of his campaign, as he thanked Nigerians in the 36 States of the federation who have come out in the last six months, to show solidarity and support to PDP and himself, according to the report.

