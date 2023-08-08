Five players who could win African Footballer of the Year 2023

The African Footballer of the Year award is given annually to the best player on the continent. This award is granted to players who have excelled for both their clubs and their country. It’s no surprise, then, that Africa has continually produced footballing stars who have established themselves on the international scene.

With their raw talent, unrelenting desire, and genuine African attitude, these players have competed at the greatest levels in leagues all around the world. They have not only gained international acclaim, but have also become symbols of hope and desire for future generations of African youth.

5. Andre Onana

André Onana comes in at number five on this list. Onana, the Cameroonian international and new Manchester United first-choice custodian, is a vital asset to both his club and his country. Onana, known for his quick reflexes and shot-stopping talents, was instrumental in Inter Milan’s march to the Champions League final in 2022-23.

4. Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi, a Moroccan right-back, comes in at number four. The Paris Saint-Germain player is a force to be reckoned with because of his pace, technical ability, and defensive solidity. Hakimi’s aggressive contribution from the back, along with his defensive toughness, distinguishes him.

His efforts for both PSG and the Moroccan national team in the 2022-23 season have been notable, increasing his chances of winning the prestigious title.

3. Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus, a Ghanaian sensation, is ranked third. The Ajax midfielder’s dribbling ability, game intelligence, and goal-scoring powers have garnered international attention.

Despite his youth, Kudus has swiftly established himself as an important Ajax player. With his continuous match-winning efforts, he has clearly established himself as a potential Footballer of the Year candidate.

2. Mohamed Salah

The competition heats up as we move up to second place, which is held by none other than Mohamed Salah. This prestigious prize is not new to the Liverpool forward. Salah’s goal-scoring exploits for Liverpool and Egypt have kept him in the spotlight.

His pace, agility, and lethal finishing ability make him one of the most feared forwards in the world. If he maintains his excellent form, another African Footballer of the Year award could be on the way.

1. Victor Osimhen

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen tops this list. Osimhen has been a revelation for Napoli in Serie A. Defenders fear him because of his speed, strength, and finishing ability. Osimhen’s goal-scoring ability has been critical to Napoli’s success.

Furthermore, his participation to Nigeria’s great run increases his chances of receiving the award. If Osimhen maintains his excellent form, he might win the honour in 2023.

