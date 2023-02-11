Five PDP Candidates in Ekiti State Reject Expulsion Ahead of Upcoming Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State expelled five candidates for the National Assembly due to allegations of anti-party activities. The candidates, who were previously suspended from the party, have strongly protested their expulsion and stated that only death could stop them from running in the upcoming elections.

In a statement issued on Friday, the candidates described the expulsion as “inconsequential” and a clear disrespect for the laws of the party and the country. They added that the lawlessness of the party’s national chairman and the national working committee would ultimately fail. Citing the Electoral Act of 2022, the candidates pointed out that a political party cannot change or substitute its candidates after they have been submitted, except in the case of the death or withdrawal of a candidate. The candidates declared that they were unperturbed by the recent events and were being propelled to work harder towards victory in the elections.

LicitHub (

)