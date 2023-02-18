This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Five Parties Collapse Structures For Atiku

Five other political parties have thrown their weight behind former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar, who is the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party, and they have also decided to collapse their structures into the People’s Democratic Party.

The National Rescue Movement, the African Democratic Congress, the Action Alliance, the Action Peoples Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement are among these groups.

At the PDP’s grand finale rally in Adamawa State, the parties announced their choice in public.

Yusuf Dantele, National Chairman of the APM, who was speaking on behalf of the other national chairmen of the political parties, claimed that the political parties chose the PDP presidential flag bearer because he is the best applicant for the position and the right man for the job.

Nevertheless, he announced that the parties would put out candidates for the national, state, and governorship elections.

In addition, a number of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council members switched from the APC to the PD.

The ceremony was held in Jimeta-Ribadu Yola’s Square and included six PDP governors, including Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).

Atiku and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State are winding up their campaigns seven days before the February 25 presidential election.

Content created and supplied by: TheTirelessWriter (via 50minds

News )

#Parties #Collapse #Structures #AtikuFive Parties Collapse Structures For Atiku Publish on 2023-02-18 17:00:12