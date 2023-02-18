This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Five Parties Adopt Atiku Abubakar for Presidency

Five political parties have adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar for presidency.

The 2023 presidential election is on the 25th of February, 2023.

According to punchng.com, the parties disclosed this today, at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential rally at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

The parties include the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), African Democratic Congress (ADC), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Action Alliance (AA) and Action Peoples Party (APP).

The National Chairman of APM, Yusuf Dantelle, spoke on behalf of the parties.

APM’s National Chairman announced his adoption of Atiku as their candidate in place of the only female 2023 presidential candidate, Chichi Ojei.

The 2023 election is by the corner. Nigerians have been waiting for this moment which is a turning point to elect a candidate that can deliver their promises.

Nigeria will be great again and the sacrifices of our past here will not be in vain.

