Five Offences That Can Get You Arrested Or Fined During An Election In Nigerian

As the Nigerian presidential election, which is one of the most important election in Nigerian is about to take place in February, 2023, there is a need for people to know what they can and cannot do during an election.

In this article, Iamceo will be talking about 5 offences that can get people arrested during an election in Nigeria.

5 Offences That Can Get You Arrested Or Fined During An Election.

1.Snatching or destruction of election materials

A person who is caught who is caught snatching a ballot box or other electoral materials will face 24 months in prison.

2. Multiple PVC registration

PVC stands for Permanent Voters Card. When a person is caught for registering multiple PVC, he or she will be faced with a maximum fine of 1 million Naira or 12 months or both.

3. Vote buying

If you give or receive money/gifts from anyone to vote for a particular candidate or not to vote at all in an election you will face a fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both.

4. Voting by an unregistered person

When a person who is not qualified is caught voting or trying to vote with a card that does not belong to he or she, such a person will pay a fine N100,000, and prison sentence of 6 months or both.

5. Disorderly conduct

A person who is caught behaving a disorderly manner in a place where electoral activities are taking place or trying to incite other people to act in a disorderly manner, he or she will be made to pay a fine of N500,000 or sentenced to 12 months in prison or both.

Note: All the above punishments are according to the Nigerian Electoral Act 2022.

Image source: INEC

