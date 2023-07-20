Five of Real Madrid’s All-time Records and Their Current Holders

Real Madrid is arguably the greatest football team in world football. The Spanish La Liga club has won numerous trophies in its history, including 14 Champions League titles, which is the highest ever won by any European club.

Real Madrid has attracted some of the best players in the history of the game. The likes of Raul, Beckham, the two Ronaldos, and many other legendary stars have plied their trades for the club at one time or the other.

These players are holders of some of the club’s all-time records. The record for the most appearances made by a player in the history of Real Madrid is held by Raul Gonzalez. The legendary striker played for Real Madrid from 1994 to 2010 and during his time at the club, he played 741 games.

The record for the most goals scored for Real Madrid is held by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar is one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game and the best time of his career was at Real Madrid where he won four Champions League titles and numerous other trophies. He also scored 450 goals for Real Madrid during his time at the club.

Karim Benzema holds the record for the most assists in the history of Real Madrid. The Frenchman left the club earlier this summer after a very fruitful time with the Spanish La Liga club. Karim Benzema provided 165 assists during his time with the club.

The player who has won the most trophies in Real Madrid’s history is Marcelo. The legendary full-back won 25 trophies with the Spanish La Liga club.

The most expensive player in the history of Real Madrid is Eden Hazard, who was signed from Chelsea in a deal worth €115 million.

Johndominic01 (

)