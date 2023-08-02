Five Nigeria states that will suffer direct hit if Tinubu declares war on Niger Republic– Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker from Kaduna and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed his concerns about the potential consequences of ECOWAS, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring war on Niger Republic. In response to ECOWAS’s statement proposing military intervention in Niger Republic, Sani listed five northern Nigerian states that would be directly affected if such action were taken: Sokoto, Yobe, Katsina, Jigawa, and Zamfara.

The proposal for military intervention came during an impromptu meeting in Abuja, where ECOWAS issued a one-week ultimatum to the coupists in Niger Republic, demanding the reinstatement of President Muhammed Bazoum. However, Sani opposes the idea of armed invasion and believes that it could have adverse consequences for Nigeria in the long run.

In his tweet, Sani presented “Thirteen reasons why Nigeria must not support armed invasion,” highlighting potential risks and negative repercussions for Nigeria if military action is pursued. He is particularly concerned about the proximity of the mentioned northern Nigerian states to Niger, suggesting that they could be directly affected by any military intervention in the neighboring country.

The issue has sparked debates among Nigerians, with differing opinions on whether military intervention is the best course of action or if alternative solutions should be sought for the political situation in Niger Republic.

Sani’s cautionary message raises awareness of the potential implications of military action and invites Nigerians to share their thoughts on the matter in the comment section of his post.

