Five Manchester United worst transfers of all time

Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and some of the greatest players in history have spent large portions of their careers at Old Trafford. During Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure, the Red Devils became famous for stringing together various successful squads that spanned a number of years. Ferguson was an expert at freshening up his squad whenever it became stale, and the Scot made some of the shrewdest transfers.

5) Alexis Sanchez – Swap from Arsenal, 2018

Alexis Sanchez arrived in Manchester as one of the Premier League’s biggest talents and left as a failure after being involved in possibly the worst swap transaction in history.

Alexis was a fan favourite at Arsenal, but he never replicated his success after moving to Old Trafford.

He only scored three Premier League goals during his 18-month loan spell at the club before joining Inter on a free transfer in 2020.

Sanchez’s salary were allegedly about £14 million per year after tax when he was swapped with Henrikh Mkhitaryan – he cost the club a lot and simply didn’t produce.

4) Massimo Taibi – £4.5m from Venezia, 1999

Man United faced a goalkeeping problem after veteran shot-stopper Peter Schmeichel left after winning the continental treble in 1999, leaving just Mark Bosnich and Raimond van der Gouw on the team.

When those two players were injured, United rushed to sign unheralded custodian Massimo Taibi from Venezia.

Taibi was named Man of the Match in his debut against Liverpool, but it was all downhill from there.

He quickly became a favourite of blooper reel creators, with his failed save against a shaky Matt Le Tissier becoming a famous picture from the early Premier League era.

3) Juan Sebastian Veron – £28m from Lazio, 2001

One of the most tragic aspects of Juan Sebastian Veron’s Old Trafford career is that there hasn’t been a more skilled and complete midfielder to play for the club since.

Veron arrived from Lazio in the summer of 2001 for just over £28 million. Ferguson wanted to add to Paul Scholes and Keane’s options, and he made a rare move for a genuine world-class talent.

The Argentine, however, was not suited to the pace and toughness of the English game, and after only seven goals in 57 Premier League games, he joined Chelsea for a £13 million loss two years later.

2) Harry Maguire – £80m from Leicester, 2019

When Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester in the summer of 2019, he became the most expensive defender – and centre-back – in football history.

In doing so, he surpassed the previous record-holder, Virgil van Dijk.

This exorbitant cost was questioned from the outset, as Maguire was thought too raw and awkward to command such a premium.

The critics were correct. His first two seasons at Old Trafford were consistent if not remarkable, but his final two seasons were a complete failure.

He made error after error in the 2021-22 season before losing his starting spot early in the 2022-23 season under manager Erik ten Hag. He never recovered, and towards the end of his time at United, he was the fifth-choice centre-back.

1) Paul Pogba – £89m from Juventus, 2016

Paul Pogba turned into one of the top midfielders in the world at Juventus after leaving United on a Bosman in 2012.

Four years later, at the age of 23, the Red Devils lured him back to Old Trafford for a then-world record fee of £89 million.

After three dismal years following Ferguson’s retirement, it was believed that Pogba would be the guy to restore Manchester United’s dominance in England and beyond.

However, Pogba was a massive disappointment during his six years back at the club. He was incredibly erratic and never seemed to fit into the squad strategically, despite some sporadic spurts where he showcased his brilliance.

Towards the conclusion of his career, he became increasingly prone to injury and irrelevant.

ShidNation90 (

)