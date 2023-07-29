The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has brought forth numerous remarkable moments that will be cherished in the annals of football history. Among these moments, one stands out: the Super Falcons’ exhilarating 3-2 victory against co-hosts Australia at the Brisbane Stadium.

The match witnessed an exceptional display of skill and talent from players like Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale (Player of the Match), Rasheedat Ajibade, and Toni Payne. However, it was the defining moment of Asisat Oshoala removing her jersey in celebration after netting the third goal, securing Nigeria’s triumphant win, that captured global attention.

Although Oshoala’s celebration was groundbreaking, she is not the first female footballer to take off her jersey in the excitement of scoring a goal. Let’s take a look at Five Female Footballers Who Removed Their Jerseys To Celebrate A Goal, leaving an indelible mark in the sport’s history.

Brandi Chastain:

In the 1999 Women’s World Cup final, American football player Brandi Chastain became a sensation when she scored the winning penalty against China in a dramatic penalty shootout at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena. Her jubilation led her to take off her shirt, a moment that reverberated worldwide as an iconic symbol of women’s athletics.

Valentina Giacinti:

During a game in 2021 against Inter Milan, Giacinti astonished everyone when she scored four goals and spontaneously removed her shirt in celebration. The unexpected gesture showcased the raw emotion of the sport and left fans in awe.

Sam Kerr:

In the 2022 Women’s Super League, Chelsea star Sam Kerr mirrored Brandi Chastain’s famous celebration by tearing off her jersey in ecstasy after scoring an injury-time goal against Aston Villa. Her exhilaration demonstrated the sheer passion and dedication female athletes bring to the game.

Chloe Kelly:

At the 2022 Euro Championship Finals against Germany, Chloe Kelly celebrated a crucial winning goal by removing her shirt. Despite receiving a yellow card for her action, she joined the ranks of those who expressed unfiltered elation on the field.

Asisat Oshoala:

Once again, Asisat Oshoala finds herself on this list, this time for her unforgettable goal celebration against Australia at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup Competition. As a substitute, Oshoala’s spectacular goal in the 72nd minute led her to remove her jersey, revealing her sports bra, and ignited a massive social media conversation.

In conclusion, these five female footballers have etched their names in history not only for their remarkable goals but also for the uninhibited expressions of joy in celebrating their achievements. Their actions have become iconic symbols of the passion and dedication that women bring to the beautiful game, inspiring generations of female athletes to come. As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues, who knows what incredible moments may be waiting to be etched in football folklore.

DeLight01 (

)