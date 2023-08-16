Five defenders Arsenal could sign after Jurrien Timber’s injury in opening game

Timber had a fantastic pre-season after joining the club for a low fee in July, and he was picked to Mikel Arteta’s starting XI for the Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest. Timber, who is powerful, adroit, and technically superior, had a confident first 45 minutes at the Emirates before being carded for a challenge just before halftime.

The yellow card, though, was the least of his worries.

While the club’s medical staff gave him the all-clear, Timber fell down for the second time just minutes into the second half. After submitting without any contact, his knee was clutched, and it appears that we will be without our new versatile defender for some time.

If the worst-case scenario occurs in the coming days and it is confirmed that Timber will miss the most of his rookie season, Arsenal may be tempted to re-enter the transfer market in search of another defender.

1. Aymeric Laporte

Laporte, once a defender Pep Guardiola seemed to need, has slipped dramatically down Man City’s pecking order to the point where he is now surplus to requirements.

The evolution of the Cityzens has passed the graceful left-footed defender by, with City content to let Laporte leave for a reasonable cost this summer. If Arsenal decides to make a move, they will not have to pay an exorbitant fee, however I’m sure Manchester United will be hesitant to sell to their main championship rivals.

Laporte would be an excellent addition to Arsenal’s backline. He is not just one of the best centre-backs in the game when the ball is at his feet, but he can also play as a left-back.

2. Joao Cancelo

It’s very surprising that a player of Cancelo’s calibre has yet to be signed, with interested parties struggling to fund a transaction.

Arsenal were linked with a bid for the Portuguese international earlier this summer before signing Timber, and Barcelona appeared to be on the verge of signing the Manchester City player. However, if you forgot, they don’t have any money.

So, for the time being, Cancelo’s situation remains unsettled, and speculation about a possible move to Arsenal has risen. However, given the cost of bringing him in, I don’t think this one makes much sense, especially if Arsenal is looking for a more temporary solution.

3. Timothy Castagne

Castagne isn’t going to inspire many, but I felt he’d be a good value selection until Timber was signed. The Dutchman is clearly superior to the Belgian, but if the Gunners need someone to fill in the gaps while Timber is out, Castagne might be loaned out.

He’s a good but unspectacular option who can impact the game on both ends of the pitch. He’s a fantastic aerialist and all-around athlete.

A Castagne loan would also allow the defender to return to Leicester if they were to re-enter the Premier League at the first attempt.

4. Kyle Walker-Peters

Speculation that the club is looking for a low-cost depth option in the aftermath of Timber’s injury makes sense. Walker-Peters has also been mentioned, in addition to Castagne.

Before Southampton’s disastrous 2022/23 season, the former Tottenham full-back grew into one of the Premier League’s best at his position, and his versatility will definitely appeal to Arteta. Walker-Paters is primarily a right-back, but he can also play on the left.

He has some physical flaws, but he’s a technically proficient client with strong defensive foundations. Covering both full-back positions is a significant plus, and Arsenal, like Castagne, could recruit the former Spurs man on loan for 2023/24.

5. Ivan Fresneda

Connections to a young Real Valladolid right-back Fresneda made his debut in January, and it appeared as if Arsenal would sign the young Spaniard.

While his side suffered last season, Fresneda shone at full-back, catching the attention of a slew of clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. With Arsenal’s interest in the Spaniard fading, the latter are still very much in the hunt, but Barça’s hesitancy means Fresneda remains very much on the market.

The youngster’s potential is enormous, but he may not be the club’s long-term solution. Fresneda may take some time to adjust, but he will initially be expected to offer cover at both full-back positions.

