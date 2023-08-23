First Thing We Will Do Is To Verify The Social Register – Dr. Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Dr. Betta Edu, has revealed that the first thing she intends to do as a Minister is to verify the social register in other to know those who are truly poor. Betta Edu also disclosed that her ministry intends to work with the state government and the local government so as to get a data base which will be used by her ministry in alleting poverty.

Betta Edu also revealed that after the social register must have been verified, her ministry will ensure that the register in made to be available for Nigerians so that they can hold her ministry accountable for getting the poor persons out of poverty. Betta Edu made this known during an interview where she was asked to specifically state in clear terms what she intends to do for Nigerians in her capacity as the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion.

Watch From The 4:50 Minute Of The Video Below:



