Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, paid tribute today to the victim of the bombing that took place on August 26, 2011.

The First Lady’s Media and Publicity Advisor, Busola Kukoyi, announced this on her official Twitter account Yesterday.

(Photo by a trusted Twitter user: Busola Kukoyi)

In a sombre ceremony at the United Nations House in Abuja, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON, paid respect to the victims of the August 26, 2011 bombing event, as reported by Busola Kukoyi on her verified Twitter profile. She spoke upon the importance of united international action against terrorism. The forces of hatred and division, she said, must be met with increasing attention to promoting peace, fostering discussion, and combating them.

(Photo by a trusted Twitter user: Busola Kukoyi)

“The First Lady, along with the Under- Secretary General of the UN, Valdimir Voronkov, highlighted the importance of unity, understanding, and cooperation in creating a world where the principles of peace and justice prevail,” stated the First Lady’s media aide. The ceremony highlighted the global commitment to helping those who have been affected by terrorism.

(Photo by a trusted Twitter user: Busola Kukoyi)

Many of Busola Kukoyi’s many admirers and followers on Twitter have responded to the latest post on her verified account.

Adigsss (

)