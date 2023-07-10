First 3 EPL Games That May See Chelsea Drop Points In Their Title Race

As the English Premier League (EPL) approaches its highly anticipated kick-off next month, Chelsea, one of the league’s powerhouses, face a challenging opening run of fixtures that could potentially see them drop points. The first four games of the season are crucial in setting the tone for a successful campaign, but for Chelsea, they present a formidable test.

Firstly, Chelsea’s opening fixture is an home clash against Liverpool. Facing Klopp’s well-drilled side at Stanford Bridge Stadium is never an easy task, and the Reds’ impressive tactical display could pose a significant challenge for Pochettino’s men.

Following that demanding encounter, Chelsea will then visit West Ham. The West Ham side will be eager to make this clash a very tough battle as they would be keen on impressing their home supporters. pointer early in the campaign. West Ham possess a lethal attacking trio and an organized defense, making them a formidable opponent for any team.

Chelsea’s third game sees them face Luton Town. Although Luton newly gained promotion into the EPL, they have shown resilience in their previous fixtures in the Championship as they are a very tough team to play.

While Chelsea undoubtedly possess a strong squad and have demonstrated their quality in recent seasons, these first 3 games could prove to be potential stumbling blocks. Dropping points against such formidable opponents would require the team to quickly regroup and maintain their composure.

However, it is crucial to remember that in football, surprises are commonplace. Despite the challenges ahead, Chelsea have the talent and depth to overcome these hurdles and emerge stronger. The true test of their championship credentials lies in how they navigate these initial fixtures and respond to any setbacks they encounter along the way.

