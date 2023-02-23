NEWS

Finnish Police Release Simon Ekpa Hours After Serious Interrogation

Finnish Police have released Simon Ekpa hours after serious interrogation.

NewsOnline reports that Finnish police on Thursday released a popular pro-Biafra separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa, hours after he was arrested and grilled.

This online newspaper had earlier reported that Finnish authorities arrested Ekpa. The police escorted the separatist out of his apartment in Lahti.

Ekpa was later released on Thursday evening after the police allegedly arrested him for a suspected crime in Finland.

The Finnish Central Criminal Police confirmed Ekpa’s release on Thursday, according to HS reports.

The police claimed that its operation in Lahti and the subsequent arrest of the pro-Biafra agitator were in connection with the ongoing preliminary investigation.

“The person being questioned today is suspected of a crime. We will return to the title on Friday,” Tommi Reen from the Central Criminal Police told HS during a phone interview.

Before his eventual arrest on Thursday, Nigerians all over the world have signed a petition appealing to the Finnish government, the Nigerian Government, and the European Union to arrest Ekpa, the brain behind the sit-at-home order in the South-East.

Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in had repeatedly ordered the people of the South-East to observe a sit-at-home and asked them to boycott the country’s general elections billed for Saturday.

His repeated sit-at-home order has been marked by bloodshed and destruction of lives and properties in the region by its enforcers.

