Finland’s top diplomat hints that Finland may have to join NATO without Sweden

According to Fox News, Finland’s top diplomat appeared to hint Tuesday that the nation may have to contemplate joining NATO without Sweden after Turkey’s president put severe doubt on the military alliance’s expansion.

“We still need to assess the situation if it turns out that Sweden’s application will be stalled for a long period,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Finnish TV YLE.

His remarks come a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advised Sweden not to expect backing for its NATO membership ambitions in the aftermath of anti-Islam and pro-Kurdish riots in Stockholm over the weekend.

It was the first time a senior government official in either nation expressed reservations about joining the alliance. Haavisto later apologized, telling reporters in Parliament that his earlier statement had been “imprecise” and that Finland’s desire to join NATO with Sweden remained unaltered.

He claimed he spoke with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who told Haavisto that the military alliance would like the two Nordic countries to join at the same time.

“Of course, there have been worries voiced inside NATO about how the (recent) occurrences in Sweden may influence the timetable,” Haavisto added.

Sweden and Finland’s quest to join NATO requires the consent of all current NATO members, including Turkey, which has so far resisted the expansion, claiming that Sweden, in particular, must tighten down on exiled Kurdish terrorists and their sympathizers.

Until now, Sweden and Finland have both stated their intention to join the alliance, but Haavisto’s comments to YLE aroused fears that Finland was considering going without its Nordic neighbor.

In a memorandum of understanding reached at a NATO meeting last year, Sweden and Finland agreed not to help Kurdish terrorist organizations and to ease arms embargoes placed on Turkey following its foray into northern Syria in 2019.

Pro-Kurdish and anti-Turkish protests in Stockholm have exacerbated matters. On Saturday, a Danish far-right activist protested outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, burning the Quran, Islam’s sacred book. Later on Saturday, a separate pro-Kurdish rally was staged in Stockholm.

The Swedish government has attempted to distance itself from the protests while maintaining that such rallies are permitted under the country’s free speech laws.

Turkey reacted strongly to the protests, canceling the Swedish defense minister’s scheduled visit to Ankara. Protests were conducted outside the Swedish embassies in Ankara and Istanbul.

Erdogan chastised the Swedish authorities for permitting the Quran-burning protest.

“Those who permitted such vileness to occur in front of our embassy can no longer expect mercy from us regarding their NATO membership application,” he stated.

He also slammed Sweden for allowing “terror groups to run wild on your avenues and streets” during the pro-Kurdish march. He declared that if Sweden does not respect Turkey or Muslims, “they will not see any assistance from us on the NATO issue.”

