Find Her For Me, I Donate $10K – Davido To Staff Of Eko Hotel And Suites That Returned $70,000

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he announces his official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public that he will be donating $10,000 for the hotel attendant of Eko Hotel And Suites who found $70k and returned it to the owner, and Davido said he’ll be donating $10,000 to her as a compensation. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Davido. This is one of the good works that Davido carry out on a daily.

Davido is one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, he has graced several international and local stages all over the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Germany, Paris, Tanzania, Belgium, Croatia, Colombia, Netherlands, Portugal, Brazil, India, amongst others.

