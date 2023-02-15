This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Final ANAP polls before 2023 presidential election puts Peter Obi in the lead

The last lap of results of online polls ahead of the fast-approaching election of the February 25th of February was released today, Wednesday, 15th February 2023, with Obi emerging as the clear favourite with 21% of registered voters.

The results of polls by the Atedo N. A. Peterside (ANAP) Foundation, put Obi in the lead ahead of contestants in the APC, PDP and NNPP, with his ‘big’ 21% followed closely by Tinubu with 13%, Atiku with 10% and Kwankwaso taking 3%.

This was announced by Atedo Peterside, ANAP President and Founder, also the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. Suffice it to state that the 21% lead is only an 8% distance from the score by second-placed Tinubu, which isn’t far away.

Many undecided voters together with those who refused to disclose their choice, make the result something very interesting, adding up to a whole 53% (23% of undecided voters and 30% of those who decided to keep mute).

Daily and almost with each passing moment, our eyes and ears constantly feeding on some very interesting updates, all in the name of the itching 25th of February 2023. As the days roll by, minutes tick away and seconds fly past. Ten days more.

