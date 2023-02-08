This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Filling rally venue does not matter, but filling the hearts of Nigerians matters a lot- Datti

In an interview on Channels Television yesterday night with the Vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, he has made it known that most of their campaign venues were filled to capacity, contrary to some people’s claims.

During the interview, Datti was told that some political elements in the country, have been mocking the low turnout of supporters of the Labour Party and while Datti was responding to this, he said their venues have always been filled with their supporters, contrary to claims that their campaign venues were always looking scanty.

However, while Datti was responding to the underwhelming turn out of Labour Party supporters in some campaign rallies like that of Kebbi State, he said that filling stadiums or campaign venues does not matter and that, they could have decided to fill up the stadium with people for as much as they want with money but, they do not want to do that.

He said, “What is there in feeling a space ? Filling rally venue does not matter, but filling the hearts of Nigerians matters a lot. Peter Obi and I are doing things differently.”

