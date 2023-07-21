Fikayo Tomori Inspires Italian Serie A Giant To A Convincing 7-0 Victory

England international and Nigerian-descent, Fikayo Tomori was incredible yesterday for Italian Serie A giant AC Milan in a club friendly match against Lumezzane.

The 25 year old former Chelsea star was handed a role to play in his team’s starting XI line-up having being a key figure in the squad and he was able to play his part and also contributed his quota in the thrilling encounter.

Fikayo Tomori with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play was solid for the host at the heart of the defence line, where he made some decisive and dangerous clearances to deny the visitor from founding the back of the net which was instrumental in the massive win complemented with a clean sheet.

AC Milan in the first half took a double lead courtesy of goals from Tommaso Pobega as he bagged a brace in the 5th and 17th minute to make it two nil, before Junior Messias and Lorenzo Colombo got the lead extended in the 17th and 20th minute of the game to make it four goals to nil heading into the half time break.

The host in the second half were able to deliver more at the peak as they continue their goal scoring streak thereby scored three more goals from Lorenzo Colombo, Luka Romero and Kevin Zeroli respectively thereby ended the game seven massive goals to nil at full time.

Fikayo Tomori with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to maintain the standard for his team in their next game, as they continue their pursuit in the pre-season tour in full readiness ahead of the new season.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)