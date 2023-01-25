Fight For Lagos: The APC And Opposition Parties Engage In Bloody Conflict.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The controversy surrounding the battle for Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital, has taken on a terrifying new dimension as opposition parties accuse the ruling All Progressives Congress, of not giving them a fair chance to achieve their 2023 goals.

With the general elections just a few weeks away, the opponent body said they are worried about the APC’s alleged schemes that keep their political campaigns in check.

They, on the other hand, has called the allegations baseless and said that it does not require covert schemes to maintain the what it has ruled since 1999 through various platforms.

They said that they was destroying their posters and banners to undermine their crusade ; intimidation of supporters, attacks by criminals, and obstruction of their use of billboards by their helpers.

He claims that their banners are being removed; While that of the ruling party are left unobstructed, their post card are being covered.

