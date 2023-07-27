FIFAWWC: Does Super Falcons Of Nigeria Have What It Takes To Win The Women’s World Cup?

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated host nation Australia in their second group game of the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup tournament. Despite going behind in the extra minutes of the first half, the Lionesses of Nigeria fought back a few minutes before the first period was over to get an equalizer.

Second-half goals from Osinachi Ohale and Barcelona feminine team player, Asisat Oshoala were enough to give the Super Falcons a well-deserved 3-2 victory against the host nation. The victory saw Nigeria move on top of their group with 4 points and having to grab only a point in their last game to reach the knockout stages. Well, the big question here is, does the Super Falcons of Nigeria have what it takes to win the women’s world cup trophy?

Going by the analysis and performance of the team against the host nation earlier today, the chances of winning the title are looking positive. The Super Falcons of Nigeria showed resilience and high mental strength as they were able to come from a goal down to leading by two goals margin in the second half.

Nigeria’s chances of winning the women’s FIFA world cup this year are high. It is quite reasonable to say, their squad depth and performance so far are recommendable and they should be enlisted as top favorites for the trophy.

What are your thoughts on this?

Can the Super Falcons of Nigeria win the FIFA Women’s world cup trophy?

Josehub (

)