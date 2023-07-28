FIFA’s Women’s World Cup Match With The Highest And Lowest Attendance

Over the years, the Women’s World Cup has grown in popularity and visibility, captivating audiences around the world and taking women’s football to new heights. Throughout the history of this prestigious tournament, matches have been played with crowds ranging from record numbers to more modest crowds. Let’s take a closer look at the extreme attendance figures for the Women’s World Cup matches.

Most attendees: USA vs. China (1999 final)

Participation peaked in the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final between the United States and China. The game took place at the legendary Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, USA, and 90,185 spectators packed into the stands, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Host nations USA and China fought hard on the pitch, but the game ended in a scoreless draw. In the ensuing penalty shootout, the USA won 5-4 to clinch their second Women’s World Cup title in a thrilling and historic encounter.

Attendance minimum: Nigeria v Canada (group stage 1995)

Meanwhile, the 1995 Women’s World Cup had a group-stage match between Nigeria and Canada with just 250 spectators. The match took place at the Olympia Stadium in Helsingborg, Sweden. Despite the limited number of spectators, the players showed skill and determination, ending in a hotly contested 3-3 draw. Silvana Burtini and Geri Donnelly scored for Canada, while Rita Nwadike, Patience Avre, and Adaku Okoroafor scored for Nigeria, creating an interesting spectacle for some of the participants.

