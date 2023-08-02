FIFA WWC table after South Africa and Sweden secured remarkable victories over Italy and Argentina

South Africa Women’s national team and Sweden Women’s national team were exceptional on Wednesday morning, as they secured crucial victories over Italy and Argentina Women’s national teams in their last group stage matches.

South Africa Women’s national team lost their first game against Sweden Women’s national team, and they played out a draw against Argentina Women’s national team, before defeating Italy Women’s national team on Wednesday morning.

Goals from Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana and an own goal from Benedetta Orsi gave South Africa Women’s national team a hard-fought victory, despite the fact that Ariana Caruso scored a brace for Italy Women’s national team.

Sweden Women’s national team have also been fantastic since the beginning of the tournament, and they were able to perform excellently again on Wednesday, as they defeated Argentina Women’s national team 2-0.

Goals Rebecka Blomqvist and Elin Rubensson were enough to help Sweden Women’s national team to secure a well deserved victory over Argentina Women’s national team.

The victory over Argentina Women’s national team means Sweden Women’s national team won all their group stage games to finish at the top spot of their group table.

Sweden Women’s national team finished at the top spot of group G table with 9 points from 3 matches played, South Africa Women’s national team finished at the second spot with 4 points, Italy Women’s national team finished at the third spot, while Argentina Women’s national team finished at the bottom spot with 1 point.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)