FIFA WWC Round Of 16 Review, Result And Q/Final Fixture After South Africa Lost To Netherlands

The first African side to take action in the Round of 16 weren’t really bad against their European counterparts but the result at the end justified the pains they were compelled to by their tactical opponents.

Former Arsenal Player Jil Roord launched the first goal about 9 minutes into the game for Netherlands Women after a threatening corner kick wasn’t well cleared by South African’s defence. Although South African Goalie, Swart made some notable saves but those weren’t enough to save the South African, who were left with no choice than to concede to a better Dutch Women. Few wasted chances by South Africa’s Kgatlana also jeopardized the chances of the Black Women. South Africa were also forced to make 2 substitution as the game ended the Netherlands way in the first 45 minute.

The second half was very Clinical for the Netherlands Team as they place South Africa under pressure from the start. The Dutch had a goal disallowed for offside early in the second half due to offside infringement but their breakthrough came later when Beerensteyn grabbed Netherlands’ second goal in the 68th minute to make it 2-0. South Africa’s aggression became firm but the Dutch were too tactical to hold them down. The 2019 runners up beat South Africa the African Champions by 2-0 to seal a place in the Quarter Finals after regulation time. The disciplined Netherlands Women will face Spain in the quarter finals on the 11th of August, following their fantastic moves since inception of this tournament. How far do you think Netherlands can go in this competition, they are one of the best sides in the tournament? Share your thoughts

