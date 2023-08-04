FIFA WWC: Reasons Why Super Falcons Are The Only African Team Likely To Win Their R16 Match

Following the conclusion of the group stages of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, 16 teams are now through to the knockout rounds of the competition, ready to go head to head in the Round of 16.

History was made in this edition of the finals as 3 African nations made it out of their respective groups into the Round of 16.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, South Africa’s Bayana Bayana and Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses all made it out of their groups and will be facing European giants England, Netherlands and France in the Round of 16.

Out of the 3 African teams that qualified, the Super Falcons of Nigeria seem the likeliest team to win and progress to the quarterfinals.

Here are the reasons why

1. They have experience

Both South Africa and Morocco have never played in the round of 16 of the World Cup before. Nigeria have, and won. As a matter of fact, Morocco had never been to the World Cup before this edition so getting to this stage of the competition is already a historic achievement for them. It will be very difficult for the newbies to knock out powerhouse teams of Women football in Netherlands and France.

2. They have top players that can hurt England

Having made it out of the group that had two of the top 10 ranked teams in the world, Nigeria will not be fazed by England. They created problems for Canada, beat Australia, teams that are in the same bracket as the Lionesses.

With players like Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie, Antionette Oyedupe Payne and the sensational Chiamaka Nnadozie, the African giants will definitely ask serious questions of England.

Even though these are very good reasons, it must be noted that England will be the clear favourites to win this match and Nigeria will be expected to crash out along with their African sisters.

But this is football and anything can happen in football. We might get even more shocking and historic results in this stage where all or two of the 3 African teams will make it to the quarterfinals.

What do you think? Please leave a comment

