FIFA Women’s World Cup Day 3 kicks off in Group A with New Zealand as one of the participating nations. As usual, the match was played side by side with the final match of the group stage, but when the result was announced, there was a big uproar.

The Norwegians were heartbroken when their co-pilot was denied the chance to win 16 tickets. Norway’s Haug opened the scoring against the Philippines six minutes into the match. The Philippines tried to change the score, but Haug doubled Norway’s lead to 2-0 after 11 minutes. Barca’s Graeme Hansen scored Norway’s third goal in the 32nd minute. Barker scored a goal for Norway in the third minute of the second half before scoring an own goal to make it 4–0 and put hosts New Zealand under pressure from another point. Reiten made it 5–0 to Norway from the penalty spot as confusion broke out in the Philippine half. Harrison was red-carded in the 67th minute for a foul on Norway’s Bjelde, reducing the Philippines to 10 women. Haug completed his hat-trick in extra time to give Norway a stunning 6-0 victory in the final match.

New Zealand failed to make the expected difference as co-hosts in the final group match, which was also the final match of the tournament. The Swiss women’s team prepared well for this game thanks to their discipline and tactical balance. Both teams had few chances but no goals were scored. The second half was no exception. New Zealand had the first shot in the 70th minute. Against all odds, the match ended goalless, with New Zealand failing to score.

Switzerland lead Group A with 5 points, while Norway defeated the Philippines to finish second in the Round of 16. Since the FIFA hosted competition, New Zealand Women became the first host to be eliminated in the group stage. How far can Norway go in this competition? Share your thoughts with us.

