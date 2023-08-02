FIFA WWC Day 3: Group G Results And Final Table After South Africa And Sweden Qualified For Round 16

Final Group G games have been played and the 2 worthy sides have already clinched the tickets after playing through their for their final Group placement.

Italy concentrated on beating their counterparts from Africa after their humiliating defeat to Sweden women. Ariana Caruso opened scoring for Italy in the 11th minute from the Penalty Spot after Chiara Beccari was fouled in the Penalty area. Somehow, Benedetta Orsi pulled a goal in her own net when trying to make a back pass which turned own goal to put South Africa on level. Italy suffered another goal from Hildah Magaia in the 67th minute to compound their woes of qualifications for second Round. Caruso again stepped to Italy’s situation to level in the 74th minute to make it 2-2. Thembi Kgatlana shocked everyone in stoppage time with a late goal even when Italy were pretty much piling the pressure on the African side. South Africa won by 3-2 to condemn Italy to an early exit in the competition.

In the other venue, Argentina Women were no match for the Sweden Women following their loss in the final day of Group G. After a turbulent first half game, Blomqvist Scored the opening goal for Sweden women in the 66th minute from Sophie’s cross to put the Europeans ahead of the South Americans. Rubensson delivered a brilliant penalty to steal all the points for the Group Leader, giving them all 9 points and a ticket for the next phase.

Sweden’s 9 points take them to facing USA Women Team in the Round of 16 while South African shall prepare for battle against Netherlands Women who were finalists in the last edition. Unfortunately Italy and Argentina are out and will have to queue for another edition. How far can South Africa go in this competition? Share your thoughts

Tosyyn (

)