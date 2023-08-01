FIFA WWC Day 3: Group E Results And Table After USA And Netherlands Sailed Through To The Next Phase

The final Group E games took many to that questions that the performance of USA Women raised few concerns as their last Group game ended in stalemate. However, the Dutch got the business done in an emphatic style to proceed to the next phase.

Netherlands Women got the better of Vietnam Women in the last Group game after a huge humiliation at the end of regulation time. Like Marten of Barcelona opened the floodgates of goals in the 8th minute while Snoeiis doubled the lead 4 minutes later to make it 2-0. Brugts Scored the 3rd goal in the 18th minute as Roots made it 4-0 in the 23rd minute. Van de Donk Sealed the half with the 5th goal at the stroke of halftime. Brugts got the second goal in the 57th minute to fully unsettle Vietnam, after which Roord completed her own brace too with the last goal that came in the 83rd minute to make it 7 whopping goals for Netherlands.

The story is way different in the other venue where USA Women Team struggled all through the game. The defending champions no doubt are far from their usual form that put them on the top of FIFA Women’s Ranking. Portugal Women almost caused a shock in the 91st minute when Ana Capeta’s strike hit the woodwork. It ended Goalless between USA and Portugal Women but USA Women laughed last.

Netherlands Women ran away with 7 points in Group E, leading easily and ahead of world’s number 1, USA who finished on second spot with 5 points. Portugal and Vietnam are out. Usa will face the leader of Group G which could be Sweden or Italy while the USA Women will also play either of the 2. How far do you think USA Women can go, they don’t look good yet? Share your thoughts

Tosyyn (

)