FIFA Women’s World Cup table after Nigeria secured a remarkable 3-2 victory to move to the top spot

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have moved to the top of the group B table in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, as they secured a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory over Australia Women’s national team on Thursday afternoon.

Nigeria Women’s national team played out a goalless draw against Canada Women’s national team in their last game, and they were able to perform excellently again on Thursday, as they secured a well deserved victory over Australia Women’s national team.

Nigeria Women’s national team head coach started his best players against Australia Women’s national team, and they were able to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Emily van Egmond broke the deadlock for Australia Women’s national team in the 45th minute, and Uchenna Kanu equalized for the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the 45+5 minute to end the first half 1-1.

Osinachi Ohale made it 2-1 in the 65th minute, and substitute Asisat Oshoala made it 3-1 in the 72nd minute, before Alanna Kennedy scored the last goal of the game in the 90th minute to end the match 3-2.

The victory over Australia Women’s national team has now marked the Super Falcons of Nigeria’s first victory in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have now moved to the top spot of the group B table with 4 points from 2 matches played, Canada Women’s national team also have 4 points, Australia Women’s national team have 3 points, while the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team are in the bottom spot of their group table with no point.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

