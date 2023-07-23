FIFA Women’s World Cup reacts after Japan women left their dressing room clean after beating Zambia.

It is no longer news that former Champions, Japan defeated Zambia 5-0 in their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup opener at the Waikato Stadium on Saturday, outclassing the debutant Africans with a slick display of pass and football moves.

However, after beating FIFA Women’s World Cup debutant, Zambia 5-0 in their FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament opener on Saturday, Japanese women ensured they clean up their dressing room before leaving, and dropping a ‘thank you’ message in Japanese.

These lovely gesture from Japanese women cleaning their dressing room after beating Zambia 5-0 on Saturday has attracted reactions from FIFA Women’s World Cup who thanked them in return.

Reacting to these lovely gestures from Japan women on Saturday, FIFA Women’s World Cup tweeted: “Arigatou” which is translated in English as ‘Thank you’

This reaction from FIFA Women’s World Cup thanking Japan women for leaving their dressing room near after beating Zambia has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have called it class, while some have commended the Japanese Women.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

