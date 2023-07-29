FIFA Women World Cup Group F Results And Table After Brazil Lost And Jamaica Won

France Women’s victory over Brazil can’t really be a shock to many but the inability to hold the game to a memorable ending for Brazil Women is what baffled many football supporters.

After both sides won their games, Brazil were the side with the most pressure but looked good midway into the game but couldn’t really sustain their convincing performance. Let Sommer opened scoring for France in the 17th minute to put the French Team in front as they sealed the half. The Brazilian responded in the 58th minute to make the game 1-1, making the atmosphere tense for both sides. Unfortunately for Brazil Women, Renard spoilt Brazil’s joy with an 83rd minute strike to make the scoreline 2-1 when no one was expecting any late goal.

Jamaica Women were the better side after beating Panama Women and sending them out of the competition. Allyson Swaby’s 56th minute header secured the game for the Jamaican’s as they got their first win at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Jamaica moved ahead of Brazil to keep their hopes alive in the competition by leading them by a point, making their last Group games so important to everyone aside Panama Women who are already out of the competition.

France are the Leader in Group F with 4 points but couldn’t boast of qualifications yet, even after beating Brazil. Jamaica are also on 4 points and will be high in their last game when Khadija Shaw returns to action after been dismissed in their opening game. Which 2 Teams do you think will get the tickets in the Group? Share your thoughts

Tosyyn (

)