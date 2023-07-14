FG’s N8,000 Palliative To 12m Nigerians Is A Ploy To ‘Settle’ APC Members At The Grassroot – Adonri

The Executive Vice Chairman of HIGHCAP Security Limited, David Adonri, has said that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – led Federal Government’s proposal of N8000 palliative to 12 million poor Nigerians, is a ploy to settle the All Progressives Congress, APC members at the grassroot level (Vanguard).

David Adonri and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adonri, who spoke recently, while reacting to the proposal by the Tinubu govt, which is geared towards cushioning the effect of the subsidy removal, argued that paying 12 million out of the 130 million very poor Nigerians was immaterial and as such, the plan was likely just a ploy to compensate the ruling party’s members at the grassroot.

According to Adonri’s words; “N8,000 monthly as palliative to 12 million out of 130 million very poor Nigerians is immaterial. The policy is economically unwise and I suspect it is a ploy to settle party (APC) members at the grassroot.”

