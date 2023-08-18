FG’s N5 billion palliative fund will be fully utilised for Ondo people: Aiyedatiwa

Acting governor of Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has promised to fully utilise the N5 billion palliative approved by the federal government to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal for the residents of the state.

Mr Aiyedatiwa gave the assurance on Friday morning, while commending the federal government for its timely intervention in assisting the states in the federation to meet the challenges of the hardship in the country.

“Although almost all the states have rolled out various measures to cushion the effect of these times for their people, this new support from the federal government will go a long way in expanding the scope and reach of the measures already set in motion.

“I therefore join other members of the NEC in thanking Mr. President for this crucial support and I want to assure the good people of Ondo state that this fund will be fully utilized for the purpose it’s meant for,” the Ondo acting governor said in a statement signed by his spokesman, Keneth Odusola-Stevenson, after attending the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

On Thursday, the federal government announced the approval of N5 billion for each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for them to procure food items for distribution to the poor in their respective states.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno announced after the statutory meeting of NEC chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The announcement comes in the wake of the hike in the cost of food items, and petroleum occasioned by the removal of subsidies on the essential commodity.

Mr Aiyedatiwa said members of NEC were appreciative of President Tinubu for the timely intervention, stressing that the fund was basically to provide food items and agricultural inputs.

The Ondo acting governor said the state has commenced free transportation for public servants in the state.

According to him, arrangements have also been concluded for school pupils to enjoy free shuttle buses upon resumption of academic activities while the process for cash support for the vulnerable was already ongoing.

“The disbursement will begin by the end of the month,” he said.

Mr Aiyedatiwa urged members of the Ondo State Palliatives Committee to speed up work on the implementation of the measures already put in place by the state government.

“I want to commend the efforts of members of the palliatives committee, while also urging them to speed up the work. Now that we have additional support from the federal government, we are well equipped to do more for our people,” he said.

Early this week, the state government confirmed that it had taken delivery of 3,000 bags of rice from the federal government to be shared among the residents, especially the vulnerable in the state.