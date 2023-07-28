FG Wanted Me To Be Minister, But I Told Tinubu To Choose Anyone From Abia – Uzor Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said that the Federal Government wanted him to be a minister, but he rejected the appointment.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forwarded his ministerial list to the Nigerian Senate on Thursday. The list consists of 28 nominees from 25 states of the federation.

The president nominated Nkiru Onyeojiocha to represent Abia State.

In reaction to the development, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said that he is pleased with the president’s decision.

The former governor of Abia State revealed that the Federal Government wanted him to be a minister after he stepped down from the Senate Presidency race, but he told President Tinubu to appoint anyone he wanted from Abia State.

The senator said this while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

When asked if the Abia nominee, Nkiru Onyeojiocha, is his candidate for the ministerial slot, Kalu said, “I want to say it openly: when I didn’t contest for senate president, the Federal Government of Nigeria wanted me to be a minister. I respected my brother and friend, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and asked him to put anybody of his choice; he has chosen Nkiru Onyeojiocha, and I support the choice.”

