FG to implement ‘no work, no pay’ for striking resident doctors

The federal government has empowered chief medical officers and medical directors of federal tertiary hospitals to implement a “no work, no pay” policy for striking members of the Nigerian Medical Association.

The federal government has also ordered hospitals to keep attendance records of all residents who are willing to work.

On Thursday, our correspondent consulted a letter written by the Federal Ministry of Health addressed to the heads and principals of all universities and colleges in the country.

The letter, dated August 1, 2023, was titled “Re: Incessant strike action by Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors: implementation of ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy of the Federal Government” and was signed by Dr Andrew Noah, Director of Hospital Services.

NARD commenced an indefinite strike on 26 July 2023 to implement its demands.

The strike began after a two-week ultimatum to the government to meet its demands had expired.

The doctors are demanding, among other things, that the ‘one for one’ policy on the remuneration of health workers be implemented, and that the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council stop the downgrading of the membership certificate awarded by the West African Postgraduate Medical and Surgical Colleges, that all arrears of salaries be paid immediately, that the consolidated medical salary structure be implemented, that a new risk premium be introduced and that a law on domestic medical education be enacted.

In the letter, the government accused the strikers of insensitivity.

“Various conciliation meetings between the Federal Ministry of Health, the Federal Ministry of Labour and State Stakeholders, the Federal Government Minister and the National Assembly have proved fruitless.

“I wish to inform you that the Federal Ministry of Health has issued a ‘No Work, No Pay’ circular to striking residents ref. No.58598/8.1/II/182, dated 22 June 2016.

“I have also been instructed to ask you to keep an attendance register of all residents who are willing to work and to submit these names to the Ministry on a monthly basis,” the letter reads in part.

NARD Secretary General, Dr. Kelechi Chikezie, said the directive was not unexpected.

“We have seen the letter and we are meeting as NARD leaders to consider it.

But this policy is not new to us and we would not say we did not expect it. But NARD will meet and take a position on it,” Chikezie said.

Source: Vanguard

