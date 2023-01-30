FG to CERON: Your Policies Make Life Difficult And Increase Poverty In Nigeria.

According to the Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for All Nigerians, the APC-led Federation Government’s policies and programs are making life in them more difficult and driving people into poverty.

The group made the observation that, despite the fact that the general election is only a few weeks away, they are evidently dissatisfied and distraught about the events in the country, and that the FG appeared unperturbed .

In a statement released over the in Makurdi, CERON Secretary Francis Odiir voiced out that the lingering fuel shortage and the sudden increase in the price at the pump have not only made the individuals lives unbearable, but they have also “further impoverished the already economically battered masses.”

With what he said, “the situation has also been made worse by the sudden rush to redesign the Naira and have the old notes removed from circulation by the Central Bank of CBN.”

