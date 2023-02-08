NEWS

FG Speaks On Naira Redesign As Protest Spreads To More States

The Federal Government has chastised opposition political parties for taking President Buhari to court to prevent him from changing the naira swap deadline.

The government accused the parties of politicizing the situation and ignoring the difficulties that Nigerians are experiencing due to a cash shortage.

On Monday, 14 political parties threatened to boycott the February 25 election if the Central Bank of Nigeria did not extend the currency swap deadline of February 10. A court order, however, was issued to prevent the President and the CBN from interfering with the deadline.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, called the opposition parties’ actions unethical at a PMB Administration Scorecard Series event.

He stated that President Buhari had requested a seven-day window to resolve the cash crunch caused by the naira redesign policy, but the opposition parties chose to take the issue to court rather than allow the government to address it.

Mohammed claimed that the opposition was turning the situation into a political game and putting their own interests ahead of Nigerians’ well-being. He assured citizens that, despite the opposition’s antics, the government was determined to provide relief as soon as possible.

#Speaks #Naira #Redesign #Protest #Spreads #StatesFG Speaks On Naira Redesign As Protest Spreads To More States Publish on 2023-02-08 07:10:52



