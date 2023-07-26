NEWS

FG Shouldn’t Have Floated The Naira When The Country Is Consuming And Not Producing – Prof Odion

As Nigerians continue to grapple with harsh economic conditions and rising cost of living in the country, renowned civil rights activist, and political analyst, Professor Sylvester Odion-Akhaine has knocked the Bola Tinubu administration over its decision to float the nation’s currency against foreign ones, especially the Dollar.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Wednesday, July 26, Odion, who is a Professor of Political Science at the Lagos State University, argued that although the new government was right to have removed petrol subsidy, it however, erred by floating the Naira when it was obvious that Nigeria is not a producing country.

He said; “The government just came in, and as far as I am concerned, there are a lot of contradictions they need to sort out. When you unify the currency and float your exchange rate, the argument is over a generation. You don’t devalue your currency when you producing nothing. And because we are not a producing country, we will continue to have this crisis.

And I think the new president must address that issue of production and reorientate our consumption pattern. We should produce what we eat.”

