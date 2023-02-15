FG Should Declare State Of Emergency, Remove Wike And Conduct Elections In Rivers – Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has stated that the conduct of the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike,is capable of threatening the conduct of the 2023 elections in Rivers State.

Daniel Bwala went on to say that the federal government should consider declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State and remove Nyesom Wike from office because his conduct is threatening democracy.

Daniel Bwala explained that since the campaign began, there has been reports of gunshots, bombings, and dynamites being used on people in Rivers State and as a result of all these, the people of the state cannot wait for Nyesom Wike to leave office because his actions are that of a man who is losing his relevance.

Daniel Bwala also made it clear that Atiku Abubakar only avoided going to Rivers State for his campaign because he does not want lives to be lost. Daniel Bwala also stressed that Nyesom Wike has lost those persons who delivered votes for him when he was running for the office of the governor of Rivers State.

Watch From The 10:10 Minutes Of The Video Below:





Lighthousemedia (

)