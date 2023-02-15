This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FG should declare state of emergency in Rivers, remove Wike – PDP campaign spokesperson

As the internal wrangling within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepens, the spokesperson for the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has suggested that the federal government should declare a state of emergency in Rivers State ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr Bwala, who spoke Wednesday on Arise TV Morning Show, said the only solution to the unending crisis in PDP in the state is the removal of the state governor, Nyesom Wike.

He claimed that Mr. Wike’s “antics” would prevent the free and fair conduct of the state’s upcoming elections.

He continued by saying that the state must be firmly committed to democracy and that, “if the chief executive officer of the state cannot allow a free and fair conduct, then the proper thing to do is to declare a state of emergency, remove him, and conduct elections there, and this would not be novel in Nigeria.”

Since former vice president Atiku Abubakar defeated Mr. Wike in the party’s presidential primaries, the PDP has been mired in a leadership crisis.

Since then, the governor of Rivers State has served as the vanguard of a group of five governors known as the G5, who have accused the party’s northern leaders of disrespecting the established system of power rotation between the northern and southern regions of the nation.

In order to achieve what they called a “regional balance” in the leadership of the party, Mr. Wike has consistently demanded the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, along with his four counterparts in the states of Enugu, Abia, Benue, and Oyo, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, and Seyi Makinde, respectively.

Mr. Ayu and Atiku are both natives of northern Nigeria.

