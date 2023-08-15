FG seeks to withdraw firearms possession charges against Emefiele

The Nigerian Federal Government has presented an oral application before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos to withdraw charges against Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The charges in question pertain to “illegal possession of firearms.”

The government’s decision to withdraw the charges is based on emerging facts and circumstances of the case that require further investigation. The application was made by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar, on behalf of the federal government. However, the defense counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), opposed the application.

Daudu argued that, according to section 174(1) and (3) of the Nigerian constitution, such an application cannot be presented orally but must be made in a formal application. This application should establish the need for public interest, the interest of justice, and the prevention of abuse of the legal process. He also highlighted that the prosecution should not receive any preferential treatment, especially since they are not complying with the court’s order to transfer his client from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) to a correctional facility.

The DPP responded by pointing out that his application is grounded in section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015. This section grants prosecutors the authority to withdraw charges against a defendant at any stage, and this action doesn’t necessarily have to be in writing.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the Judge adjourned the case to Thursday, August 17, to deliver a ruling on the matter. The Judge remarked that this unexpected development was a “surprise” to the court.

vic_trends (

)